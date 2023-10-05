History of Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers: When was last postseason series?

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Divisional round of the 2023 MLB postseason. While Arizona has had its fair share of postseason experience in its relatively short existence as a franchise, these two teams have met only one time in playoffs. Let’s take a look at the history of the matchup in October.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers playoff history

Last time teams played in postseason?

The only meeting between Arizona and L.A. in the postseason came the last time the D-backs found itself in the Divisional round, all the way back in 2017. The Snakes outlasted the Rockies in an absolutely bonkers Wild Card Game — you may remember it as the game in which reliever Archie Bradley salted things away with a two-run triple — but despite that momentum, the Dodgers would prove too much in the next round.

Los Angeles stepped on Arizona’s neck almost immediately and never let up. A four-run bottom of the first was more than enough support for Clayton Kershaw in Game 1, and the Dodgers would have little trouble over the next two en route to a clean sweep. Los Angeles eventually fell to the Astros in seven games in the World Series, while the D-backs went the next five years without making it back to October.

Who has had the edge overall?

L.A. has the 3-0 advantage in the postseason, and they also took the season series this year over their division rival eight games to five. After Arizona shocked the world with a sweep of the Brewers in the Wild Card round, though, who’s to say they can’t conjure up a little team-of-destiny magic of their own in the NLDS.