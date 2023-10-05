Updated bracket heading into Divisional round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The Wild Card round is done and dusted, with all four series ending in the minimum two games. That means we’re already on to the Divisional round, where some truly titanic matchups await as the top two seeds in both leagues enter the fray after some much-deserved time off. Here is the updated MLB postseason bracket ahead of the ALDS and NLDS.

Updated MLB playoff bracket as of Thursday, Oct. 5

American League

No. 3 Minnesota Twins defeat No. 6 Toronto Blue Jays, 2-0

The Twins will go on to face the second-seeded Houston Astros in the ALDS, with Game 1 in Houston on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 4:45 p.m. ET.

No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays lose to No. 5 Texas Rangers, 2-0

The Rangers will go on to face the No. 1 Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS, with Game 1 at Camden Yards on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

National League

No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers lose to No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks, 2-0

The D-backs advance to face the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, with first pitch of Game 1 from Dodger Stadium set for Saturday, Oct. 7, at 9:20 p.m. ET.

No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies defeat No. 5 Miami Marlins, 2-0

The Phillies will move on to face the top-seeded Atlanta Braves in a rematch of last year’s NLDS, with first pitch of Game 1 from Truist Park in Atlanta set for Saturday, Oct. 7, at 6:07 p.m. ET.