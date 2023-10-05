Full schedule for Divisional round of 2023 MLB playoffs

The 2022 MLB postseason continues as we get into the Divisional Round in both the AL and NL. The Wild Card series were a bit of a dud, resulting in four sweeps that give us two off days before the ALDS and NLDS get started this weekend. Now, though, is when the real fun begins, with heavyweight matchups in both leagues. Here’s how the schedule shapes up.

2022 MLB playoff schedule: Divisional round

Each league saw one road upset in the Wild Card round. In the NL, the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled off the biggest shocker, sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers on the road to advance to a matchup against the division rival Dodgers. The Phillies, meanwhile, had no problem dispatching the Marlins in two games to set up a titanic NLDS rematch with the top-seeded Braves.

On the other side, the Minnesota Twins held serve at home, notching both their first playoff win in 18 years and their first playoff series win in two decades with a sweep of the Blue Jays. Minnesota now hits the road looking for revenge against the reigning champion Astros, who bounced them from the playoffs in their last appearance in 2020. The Texas Rangers shook off a tough end to the regular season by blasting the Rays, and they’ll continue their AL East tour with a matchup against the No. 1 Baltimore Orioles.

Saturday, Oct. 7

ALDS: Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles, Game 1, 1:00 p.m. ET, FS1

ALDS: Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros, Game 1, 4:45 p.m. ET, FS1

NLDS: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, Game 1, 6:07 p.m. ET, TBS

NLDS: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 1, 9:20 p.m. ET, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 8

ALDS: Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles, Game 2, 4:07 p.m. ET, FS1

ALDS: Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros, Game 2, 8:03 p.m. ET, FS1

Monday, Oct. 9

NLDS: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, Game 2, 6:07 p.m. ET, TBS

NLDS: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 2, 9:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 10

ALDS: Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins, Game 3, 4:07 p.m. ET, FOX

ALDS: Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers, Game 3, 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 11

NLDS: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, Game 3, time TBD, TBS

ALDS: Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins, Game 4, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

ALDS: Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers, Game 4, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

NLDS: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks, Game 3, time TBD, TBS

*if necessary

Thursday, Oct. 12

NLDS: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, Game 4, time TBD, TBS*

NLDS: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks, Game 4, time TBD, TBS*

*if necessary

Friday, Oct. 13

ALDS: Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles, Game 5, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

ALDS: Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros, Game 5, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

*if necessary

Saturday, Oct. 14

NLDS: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, Game 5, time TBD, TBS*

NLDS: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers, Game 5, time TBD, TBS*

*if necessary