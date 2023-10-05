Who is favored to win Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers in the 2023 NLDS?

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers will match up in the National League Divisional round of the 2023 MLB playoffs. Game 1 is set for Saturday, October 7, at Dodger Stadium.

Kudos to Arizona, who no one gave much of a chance in the Wild Card round but who took advantage of every single opportunity en route to a stunning road sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. The D-backs limped into the playoffs, hanging on to the sixth seed despite getting swept on the season’s final weekend, but they’ve got an awful lot of momentum after the last couple of days — and Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly go a long way.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, cruised to yet another NL West title and a 100-62 record — finishing a whopping 16 games ahead of Arizona in the process. It wasn’t always smooth sailing for L.A. — their rotation has been decimated by both injuries and the troubling off-field allegations against Julio Urias, while the lineup isn’t quite as starry as years past — but they’ll once again be a tough out in October.

Let’s go over odds to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers odds

The Dodgers, to no one’s surprise, enter this series as -200 favorites, with Arizona coming in at +170.

I’d love to come up with a reason for you to take the juice and back the D-backs here, but alas, I can’t quite do it. Arizona deserves their spot here; they didn’t buckle under the pressure and pressed every single advantage, proving just a bit deeper than the Brewers. Still, their rotation is nothing but question marks behind Gallen and Kelly, the former of which won’t be able to go until Game 2 at the earliest — Game 3 if the D-backs don’t want to push him on three days’ rest. That feels like a recipe for disaster against a Dodgers lineup that seems a bit thin behind Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman but has been able to play matchups excellently all year long. The Dodgers have rotation questions of their own — will Clayton Kershaw’s health hold up, will rookies like Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan be able to thrive in October — but this is simply a much deeper team that should handle business unless things get wacky.

Prediction: Dodgers -200