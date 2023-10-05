Despite slow start, Bills QB Josh Allen has best odds to win NFL MVP heading into Week 5

We have made it through the first month of the NFL season. There have been some surprising performances, both good and bad, and we are only heading into Week 5. The NFL MVP Award has turned into a quarterback award, but San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey may change that this season. Still, heading into this week, six quarterbacks have the best odds of winning the award at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Allen (+380)

Allen has struggled out of the gate. The Buffalo Bills head into this week 3-1, but Allen has thrown for 1,048 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. The big problem with the Bills QB is that he continues to take unnecessary hits, and eventually, it figures to catch up with him. Still, when he and Stefon Diggs are on the same page, they look unstoppable.

Tua Tagovailoa (+500)

Miami’s offense has been one of the best units in the league to start the year. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle look like the best receiving duo in the league. If Tagovailoa struggles, he can lean on his running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane, who combined for eight touchdowns against Denver. Miami’s QB has 1,306 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions so far and could be in for a huge year if he doesn’t slow down.

Week 5 MVP power rankings

1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

2. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

3. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

4. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Mahomes is involved in the conversation yearly. He lags behind this year because his pass catchers keep letting him down. Mahomes still makes throws only previously seen in video games and has tight end Travis Kelce, and if the wide receivers start pulling their weight, Mahomes could be looking at his third MVP award.

Hurts has the benefit of combining his passing upside with his dual-threat ability. He has A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert to rely on. Hurts has 959 passing yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 134 rushing yards and three more touchdowns.

McCaffrey has been unstoppable to begin the year. The injury bug is his biggest enemy, but for now, he is beating it. CMC has 459 yards and six touchdowns on the ground and has added 141 more yards and another touchdown through the air. Adrian Peterson was the last running back to win the award, and it was way back in 2012. It will take a near record-breaking performance, but if anyone can do it, it is likely McCaffrey.

Week 5 matchups

The Bills will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an international game in London. The Dolphins will be on the road against the New York Giants. Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the Minnesota Vikings defense. The Eagles are on the road against the Los Angeles Rams and the 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys.