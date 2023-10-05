Jimmy Garoppolo practicing on Thursday ahead of Week 5 vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told the media that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in the final stages of concussion protocol and will practice with the team today.

The veteran QB was placed into protocol following their Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was listed as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday ahead of their Week 4 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. He ultimately missed the game and rookie backup Aidan O’Connell took the reigns in his place.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

This news is an early indicator that Jimmy G will most likely be cleared for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers this week. While the Raiders should be helped by having their veteran QB back in the fold, the status of star wide receiver Davante Adams should be monitored as he’s dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of this matchup.