Lions WR Josh Reynolds limited Wednesday, Thursday ahead of Week 5 vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 5 of the NFL season. The Lions head into the game 3-1 and are coming off a big win over the Green Bay Packers. Detroit’s offense has a tough matchup with the Panthers’ defense this week but could be missing one of their better wide receivers. Josh Reynolds has been limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. If he doesn’t get upgraded on Friday, he could head into the weekend listed as questionable.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Reynolds has been surprisingly productive this year. Detroit has been down wide receiver Jameson Williams, but you hardly noticed with how solid Reynolds was. He brought in 12 of his 19 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Reynolds heads into the week as the overall WR37 in half-PPR scoring.

With Amon-Ra St. Brown dealing with his own injury and Jameson Williams returning from his suspension, Reynolds could be in line for a big day if he can take the field. If all three are active, Reynolds would mainly be a PPR flex option. If St. Brown or Williams are out, he can be improved to a low-end WR2.