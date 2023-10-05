Packers RB Aaron Jones limited Thursday ahead of Week 5 vs. Raiders

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5’s Monday Night Football matchup. The injury bug has bitten the Packers’ offense early in the 2023 season. Running back Aaron Jones was limited in practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. The injury has been lingering, but the good news is that he will have an extra day to get ready for Monday night’s game.

First GB-LV injury report.



Note that Runyan has a groin in addition to the ankle. pic.twitter.com/ZO90Uf7XOn — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 5, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Jones is one of the more versatile running backs in the league between his skill on the ground and in the receiving game. He has played in only two games this season but has 59 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Jones has brought in three of his six targets for 82 additional yards and another touchdown.

If Jones is active, you have to start him due to his upside. He has struggled this season, but the Packers will realize they need to lean on him when he is healthy. If he sits, AJ Dillon would be the replacement to insert into a lineup.