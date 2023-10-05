 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Packers RB Aaron Jones limited Thursday ahead of Week 5 vs. Raiders

Packers running back Aaron Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury. We discuss what it means for Week 5.

By Teddy Ricketson
Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers looks on before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5’s Monday Night Football matchup. The injury bug has bitten the Packers’ offense early in the 2023 season. Running back Aaron Jones was limited in practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. The injury has been lingering, but the good news is that he will have an extra day to get ready for Monday night’s game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Jones is one of the more versatile running backs in the league between his skill on the ground and in the receiving game. He has played in only two games this season but has 59 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Jones has brought in three of his six targets for 82 additional yards and another touchdown.

If Jones is active, you have to start him due to his upside. He has struggled this season, but the Packers will realize they need to lean on him when he is healthy. If he sits, AJ Dillon would be the replacement to insert into a lineup.

