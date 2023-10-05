Packers WR Christian Watson limited Thursday ahead of MNF Week 5 vs. Raiders

The Green Bay Packers began their Week 5 preparations against the Las Vegas Raiders Thursday, as they are playing on Monday Night Football. Wide receiver Christian Watson logged a limited session Thursday as he continues to battle a hamstring injury. Watson did play in the team’s Week 4 loss on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions, catching two passes for 25 yards and a score.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

A limited session doesn’t mean much for Watson, who should be good to go by the end of the week’s prep. If he did not practice, that would represent some sort of setback. The receiver was not a big factor in Week 4, but that might’ve been due to it being his first game back. The Packers didn’t target Watson for the first three series, and then his first target resulted in an interception.

If Watson does have some sort of setback. Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed would be beneficiaries in fantasy formats. If Watson is good to go, he should be a bigger factor in the offense and will cut into Reed’s target share.