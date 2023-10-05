Davante Adams not practicing Thursday ahead of Week 5 vs. Packers

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Green Bay Packers this Monday night. They hope to stop their losing skid of three in a row when they host Jordan Love and team. They also hope to get their quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back from a concussion, but he is still in protocol to start the practice week.

Their best player, Davante Adams, suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Chargers, but was able to play through the injury to finish out the game. He starts this week by not practicing, but if Week 4 is any indication, he managed to avoid a significant injury. We would expect him to be back at practice on Friday, but if not, it would be time to worry.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

If Adams were to miss this week, his work would likely get funneled toward Jakobi Meyers, while Josh Jacobs could see a nice uptick in receiving usage as well. But at this point Adams should be on track to play.