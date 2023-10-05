WKU vs. Louisiana Tech picks, best bets for Week 6 matchup

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in a Conference USA matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5, and the game will air on ESPNU.
Western Kentucky (3-2, 1-0 CUSA) lost to Troy in Week 4, but turned things around on a short week to beat Middle Tennessee State last week. Quarterback Austin Reed attempted 52 passes against the Blue Raiders, and ended up passing for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for a third TD in WKU’s first conference win of the season.
Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-0 CUSA) defeated UTEP 24-10 in Week 5. They kept it close with Nebraska in Week 4, forcing the Cornhuskers to put together a major fourth quarter in order to win. In their Week 5 victory over UTEP, Bulldogs QB Jack Turner passed for 152 yards and a touchdown, and running back Tyre Shelton had 104 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
WKU: 89 overall, 69 offense, 110 defense
LA Tech: 99 overall, 78 offense, 120 defense
Injury update
WKU
LS Rex Robich - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR Blue Smith - Questionable (undisclosed)
TE Trevor Borland - Questionable (arm)
LA Tech
RB Charvis Thornton - Questionable (undisclosed)
QB Hank Bachmeier - Questionable (shoulder)
WR Koby Duru - Questionable (undisclosed)
LB Brevin Randle - Out (suspension)
RB Marquis Crosby - Out (leg)
RB Keith Willis Jr. - Out (ankle)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread in 2023
WKU: 3-2 ATS
LA Tech: 3-3 ATS
Total in 2023
WKU: Over 2-3
LA Tech: Over 2-4
Team Pace (through Week 4)
WKU: 2.31 plays per minute of offense
LA Tech: 2.23 plays per minute of offense
Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: WKU -6
Total: 59
Moneyline: WKU -230, LA Tech +190
Weather
69°F, Showers, 35% chance of rain, 0 MPH winds
Our Best Bet for WKU vs. Louisiana Tech
Over 59
Both teams come into this game with strong offensive approaches. Louisiana Tech’s Tyre Shelton leads a strong run game for the Bulldogs, and WKU quarterback Austin Reed is at the center of an air raid offense for the Hilltoppers. I think we’ll see a high-scoring matchups from both teams in this conference matchup.