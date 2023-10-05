WKU vs. Louisiana Tech picks, best bets for Week 6 matchup

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in a Conference USA matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5, and the game will air on ESPNU.

Western Kentucky (3-2, 1-0 CUSA) lost to Troy in Week 4, but turned things around on a short week to beat Middle Tennessee State last week. Quarterback Austin Reed attempted 52 passes against the Blue Raiders, and ended up passing for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for a third TD in WKU’s first conference win of the season.

Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-0 CUSA) defeated UTEP 24-10 in Week 5. They kept it close with Nebraska in Week 4, forcing the Cornhuskers to put together a major fourth quarter in order to win. In their Week 5 victory over UTEP, Bulldogs QB Jack Turner passed for 152 yards and a touchdown, and running back Tyre Shelton had 104 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

WKU: 89 overall, 69 offense, 110 defense

LA Tech: 99 overall, 78 offense, 120 defense

Injury update

WKU

LS Rex Robich - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Blue Smith - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Trevor Borland - Questionable (arm)

LA Tech

RB Charvis Thornton - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Hank Bachmeier - Questionable (shoulder)

WR Koby Duru - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Brevin Randle - Out (suspension)

RB Marquis Crosby - Out (leg)

RB Keith Willis Jr. - Out (ankle)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

WKU: 3-2 ATS

LA Tech: 3-3 ATS

Total in 2023

WKU: Over 2-3

LA Tech: Over 2-4

Team Pace (through Week 4)

WKU: 2.31 plays per minute of offense

LA Tech: 2.23 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: WKU -6

Total: 59

Moneyline: WKU -230, LA Tech +190

Weather

69°F, Showers, 35% chance of rain, 0 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for WKU vs. Louisiana Tech

Over 59

Both teams come into this game with strong offensive approaches. Louisiana Tech’s Tyre Shelton leads a strong run game for the Bulldogs, and WKU quarterback Austin Reed is at the center of an air raid offense for the Hilltoppers. I think we’ll see a high-scoring matchups from both teams in this conference matchup.