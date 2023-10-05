Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Logan Thomas returned from a one-game absence to put together a solid day against the Eagles. Here’s a look at his value heading into Thursday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders TE Logan Thomas

Thomas hauled in all three of his targets for 41 yards against the Eagles and has now scored at least 7.1 PPR points in all three of his starts this season.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. This is a tough week for tight ends, as starting options David Njoku, Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Cade Otton and Noah Fant are on a bye while Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), Tyler Higbee (thumb), Luke Musgrave (head), Juwan Johnson (calf) are all injured. Enter Thomas, who is quickly developing a rapport with starter Sam Howell and should be your No. 1 streaming option for this week. He’s gotten 3+ targets in two of his three games and is averaging more than 10 yards per catch, which means he should be in line for the type of production normally not seen by streaming tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. Thomas should get the start in standard leagues too, especially if you’re without your starting tight end. Thomas is in line for a big day against a shaky Bears defense.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Logan Thomas

FantasyPros has Thomas as TE17 this week, which puts him between Dalton Schultz and Hayden Hurst, and the only player who I think should get a start over him from this tier is Cole Kmet. While I don’t think Thomas should earn the start over starters like Evan Engram, Tyler Higbee, and Dalton Kincaid, he should start over almost every other mid-tier tight end.