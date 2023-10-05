Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Jahan Dotson recorded his first touchdown pass of the season last week against the Eagles. Here’s a look at his fantasy value heading into Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

As mentioned above, Dotson found the end zone for the first time this season with a game-tying touchdown at the buzzer to force overtime. He’s recorded 110 yards receiving so far this season but is only averaging 7.9 yards per catch.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Dotson is a WR3/FLEX option, and I like his chances to have a big game against the Bears. Not only has Chicago allowed seven touchdowns to wide receivers this season, but Dotson’s coming off a game where he was targeted a season-high seven times. He’s not a sure thing, but everything is in his favor this week.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. As mentioned above, Dotson is only averaging 7.9 yards per catch, which isn’t the type of explosiveness that he had last season. Still, there’s enough going in his favor where the volume of chances he should have outweighed the lack of yardage he’ll generate with catches.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jahan Dotson

FantasyPros has Dotson as WR38 this week, which puts him between Drake London and Jayden Reed. I’d start both of them over Dotson, along with Rashee Rice and Michael Wilson, all of whom are in this tier.