Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Antonio Gibson has essentially been phased out of the Commanders' backfield rotation. Here’s a look at if he holds any value in Week 5 against the Bears this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson had another stagnant performance last week, recording 19 yards rushing (a season-high) to go along with a single catch for seven yards. While he recorded 8.9 fantasy points in Week 2, his performances in the other three weeks of the season don’t add up to 8.9.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. At this point, you should think about cutting Gibson. Brian Robinson Jr. is the clear bell-cow running back, which means the only time Gibson would get any extended run would be if some kind of injury occurred. It doesn’t matter that the Commanders play the Bears, he won’t get enough run to make it matter.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. Same deal as above. His value is nonexistent. He shouldn’t be starting as a running back, and wouldn’t be a much better play as a FLEX.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Antonio Gibson

FantasyPros has Gibson ranked as RB39 this week in between Chuba Hubbard and Kenneth Gainwell. While both Gainwell and Hubbard are backups, I think they hold a little more value based on their situation and matchup.