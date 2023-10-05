Brian Robinson Jr. start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Brian Robinson found the end zone in the Commanders' narrow 34-31 loss to the Eagles last week. Here’s a look at this fantasy value heading into Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson reached the end zone for the third time this season with a 15-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter, marking the first time he’d scored since his two-touchdown game against the Broncos in Week 2. He has yet to have a 100-yard game on the season but is still averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Robinson should be in your lineup the rest of the season The Bears' defense has good stats (they’ve only allowed four touchdowns on the ground all season) but could get worn down as the game goes on due to their ineffective offense, which could lead to Robinson getting a ton of volume work out of the backfield. Robinson’s been inconsistent out of the backfield (he had 42 receiving yards against the Broncos, but has only had six receiving yards since), but that doesn’t diminish his value a ton.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. The same logic applies. He doesn’t hold a ton of value in the passing game, so there’s no need to think about that lack of value in standard leagues. He’s a bonafide RB1.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson enters the week as RB8 at FantasyPros between Travis Etienne and Kyren Williams, and I think Robinson should get the start over both of them. The only reason Robinson should be on your bench is if you have a top running back like Tony Pollard or Christian McCaffrey.