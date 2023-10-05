Sam Howell start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

What a showing from Sam Howell in Week 3. A week after only passing for 170 yards against the Bills, Howell recorded the best game of his career last week. Here’s a look at his fantasy value heading into this week’s Thursday night game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Sam Howell

Howell threw for 290 yards and a touchdown along with adding 40 more yards on the ground in the Commanders’ 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles. While it wasn’t his highest yardage total of the year (he threw for 299 yards against the Broncos earlier this season), he made multiple big throws and forced overtime with a last-second touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Not only should you start Howell if he’s on your team, but you should consider going out and grabbing him if he’s on the waiver wire. Howell is facing off against a Bears team that’s allowed 28.2 points to quarterbacks three times this season and is coming off a game where they allowed Russell Wilson to toss three touchdown passes.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Sam Howell

FantasyPros has Howell ranked as QB14 where he’s between Jordan Love and Joe Burrow. I’d start Howell over both of them, along with most of the other quarterbacks from this tier. Other quarterbacks you should look to bench in Howell’s place are Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott. While it might be weird to start him over proven NFL starters, he has a strong matchup on Thursday.