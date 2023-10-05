Roschon Johnson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will travel to face the Washington Commanders for Thursday Night Football of NFL Week 5 on Thursday, October 5. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Commanders listed as 6.5-point favorites with the over/under at 44.5.

Looking within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Bears RB Roschon Johnson. Should you trust him in your Week 5 starting fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Roschon Johnson

Johnson, a fourth-round pick from the Texas Longhorns, looked to potentially challenge Bears RB Khalil Herbert for a split of the carries to begin the season.

Johnson started off the season with a solid performance, tallying five rushes for 20 yards and a touchdown to go along with six catches for 35 yards in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

However, his fantasy production has been somewhat middling since then, and he only saw six touches compared to 22 for Herbert against the Denver Broncos last week. Because of this, it’s safe to say that Johnson is the clear No. 2 in Chicago’s backfield at the moment.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. We aren’t sure Johnson will see enough volume to garner a spot on your starting lineup.

On top of that, it’s hard to predict how many opportunities the Bears will get in the rushing game. QB Justin Fields and Herbert will both get their touches, and that doesn’t leave much for Johnson as the third rushing option for Chicago.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. It’s difficult to rely on Johnson with Herbert currently leading the Chicago backfield.

Until Johnson becomes a reliable presence in the Chicago backfield, it’s difficult to start him in fantasy with much confidence. This goes for both smaller (8-10 teams) and bigger (12-14 teams) leagues

Player(s) you would start ahead of Roschon Johnson

If you are looking for a deep fantasy option, I would start potentially RB Jaleel McLaughlin of the Denver Broncos or WR Michael Gallup of the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Johnson in PPR leagues.