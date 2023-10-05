Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will hit the road to face the Washington Commanders for Thursday Night Football on October 5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders check in as 6.5-point home favorites with the over/under set at 44.5.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at whether or not you should start or sit Bears RB Khalil Herbert for your Week 5 fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Herbert had a tough start to the season, failing to surpass 35 rushing yards in each of the first three games. However, he broke out in Week 4 against an atrocious Denver Broncos run defense, turning 18 carries into 104 rushing yards. He added four catches for 19 yards and a touchdown as well, resulting in 22.2 fantasy points for PPR scoring leagues.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. This is especially true if you are in leagues with 10-14 or more teams, where Herbert profiles as a decent RB2 or FLEX starter.

This matchup against Washington isn’t as good as Herbert’s date with the Broncos last week, but the Commanders gave up 79 total yards and a touchdown to RB D’Andre Swift of the Philadelphia Eagles last week. One week before that, Buffalo Bills RB James Cook posted 112 total yards on Washington.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. Herbert is a reasonable RB2 or FLEX play in standard leagues.

It seems like Herbert is the running back of choice for Chicago at the moment, given that he saw 22 touches last week compared to only six for fellow RB Roschon Johnson. If that continues, then Herbert should have enough volume to make some fantasy noise.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Khalil Herbert

Running backs that I would start ahead of Herbert include Dameon Pierce of the Houston Texans and Alexander Mattison of the Minnesota Vikings. I would also start wide receivers like Tank Dell of the Houston Texans and Adam Thielen of the Carolina Panthers over Herbert in the FLEX spot for PPR leagues.