Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will travel to take on the Washington Commanders for Thursday Night Football of NFL Week 5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders are listed as 6.5-point favorites with an over/under of 44.5.

Within this matchup, we’ll look at the fantasy prospects for Bears WR Darnell Mooney. Should you start or sit him for your fantasy football lineups in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney hasn’t done much of fantasy significance this season, hauling in eight receptions on 12 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown across three games. Last week, Chicago QB Justin Fields threw for 335 yards, but Mooney still didn’t showcase much fantasy upside with only four catches for 51 yards.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Sit. You can safely sit Mooney or leave him on the waiver wire in Week 5.

His fantasy floor is literally zero points, as Mooney did not record a catch in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. As it turns out, his fantasy ceiling isn’t great either, as he failed to capitalize on Field’s strong passing performance last time out.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Sit. You can do better than Mooney at the WR or FLEX spot, even in bigger leagues of 12-14+ teams.

The Bears don’t want to pass the football too much. Even when they do (like last week against the Broncos), it’s clear that Mooney is not a priority in their passing attack.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Darnell Mooney

If you are looking for a deep wide receiver in larger leagues, I would rather start K.J. Osborn of the Minnesota Vikings, Josh Reynolds of the Detroit Lions, or Wan’Dale Robinson of the New York Giants ahead of Mooney.