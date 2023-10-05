DJ Moore start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders for Thursday Night Football of NFL Week 5.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a look at the fantasy prospects for Bears WR DJ Moore. Should you start or sit him in your lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR DJ Moore

Moore came through with a fantastic performance in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, hauling in 8-of-9 targets for 131 yards and a touchdown. That marks his second straight game with a receiving score, and Moore has topped the 100-yard mark in two of his last three outings.

Start or sit in Week 5 PPR leagues?

Start. Moore profiles as a solid WR2 or FLEX play in leagues of any size.

The Bears WR is coming off his best game of the season, and it appears that his chemistry with QB Justin Fields is improving. Now, Moore will face a Commanders defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.

Start or sit in Week 5 standard leagues?

Start. The same rationale applies here, as Moore is a solid WR2 or FLEX.

This applies to smaller leagues with 8-10 teams as well as bigger leagues with 12-14+ fantasy managers. Moore is trending upward while staring at a nice matchup in a game where Chicago may find itself throwing more than usual once again.

Player(s) you would start ahead of DJ Moore

Moore is in a similar fantasy range as wide receivers like Terry McLaurin and Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets, although I would start those two ahead of the Chicago WR.