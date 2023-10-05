Justin Fields start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are coming off a tough loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4, and now they’ll try to pick themselves up on a shortened week while traveling to the Washington Commanders for Thursday Night Football of Week 5.

Within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Bears QB Justin Fields. Should you start or sit him in your Week 5 fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

Fields was sensational for fantasy purposes to finish the 2022 season. However, he got off to a slow start in 2023 while averaging 14.6 fantasy points per game across the first three weeks.

The Chicago QB bounced back with a nice 29 fantasy point performance against the Broncos in Week 4 while throwing for 335 yards and four touchdowns. Fields also ran for 25 yards but lost a fumble and tossed an interception to boot.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Start. Fields still has elite fantasy upside due to his rushing ability, and last week’s success through the air is promising.

The Commanders have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season while struggling against Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen in back-to-back weeks. Fields isn’t necessarily on the same level as those signal-callers, but he’s a dual-threat option who could give Washington problems.

Go ahead and start Fields whether you are in a smaller (8-10 teams) or bigger (12-14+ teams) fantasy league.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Justin Fields

There aren’t a ton of quarterbacks I would start over Fields, so we are looking at options like Kirk Cousins and Anthony Richardson ranking marginally higher in Week 5.