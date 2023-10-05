WKU vs. Louisiana Tech: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in a Conference USA matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5, and the game will air on ESPNU.

Western Kentucky (3-2, 1-0 CUSA) fell to Troy in Week 4, but turned things around on a shortened week to beat Middle Tennessee State on Thursday of Week 5. It was an air raid for the Hilltoppers as quarterback Austin Reed attempted 52 passes on the day. He ended up passing for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He rushed for a third TD.

Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-0 CUSA) beat UTEP 24-10 in Week 5. They hung around with Nebraska for awhile in the game before that, forcing the Cornhuskers to put together a major fourth quarter in order to win. In their Week 5 victory, Bulldogs QB Jack Turner passed for 152 yards and a touchdown, and running back Tyre Shelton had 104 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Western Kentucky enters as a six-point road favorite, with the total set at 59.5.

WKU vs. Louisiana Tech

Date: Thursday, October 5

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Western Kentucky -6

Total: 59

Moneyline: Western Kentucky -230, Louisiana Tech +190