Sam Houston vs. Liberty: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 6

The Sam Houston State Bearkats take on the Liberty Flames in a Conference USA matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5, and the game will air on CBSSN.

Sam Houston (0-4, 0-1 CUSA) has yet to win a game this season. They went to overtime with Jacksonville State in Week 5 but couldn’t quite finish after getting outscored 21-7 in the second half. Quarterback Keegan Shoemaker passed for 285 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the loss. This game marked his first and second passing touchdowns of the season.

Liberty (4-0, 2-0 CUSA) has been steamrolling their opponents this season. Their latest win was a 38-6 romp of FIU, and that followed a 55-27 beatdown of Buffalo. The running back duo of Quinton Cooley and Billy Lucas is a dangerous one for opponents — each back totaled over 100 rushing yards in their latest appearance.

Liberty enters as an 18.5-point home favorite, with the total set at 46.5.

Sam Houston vs. Liberty

Date: Thursday, October 5

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

Live stream: Fubo, YouTube TV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Liberty -21

Total: 46

Moneyline: Liberty -1350, Sam Houston +800