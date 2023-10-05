World Cup 2023 standings in group stage

The 2023 cricket World Cup is off and running, with 10 teams battling each other during a long group stage for a spot in the semifinal round. England are the reigning champions and will look to become the first non-host country to win this tournament since 2007, when Australia won their third title in a row in the West Indies.
Every team will play nine group stage games, and the top four teams will qualify for the semifinal round. Here’s a look at how the competition is shaping up in the group stage.
Group Stage
New Zealand, 1-0, 2 points
Afghanistan, 0-0, 0 points
Australia, 0-0, 0 points
Bangladesh, 0-0, 0 points
India, 0-0, 0 points
Netherlands, 0-0, 0 points
Pakistan, 0-0, 0 points
South Africa, 0-0, 0 points
Sri Lanka, 0-0, 0 points
England, 0-1, 0 points
Knockout round
Semifinal 1 - TBD vs. TBD
Semifinal 2 - TBD vs. TBD
Final - TBD vs. TBD