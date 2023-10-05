 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup 2023 standings in group stage

Here’s how the competition is shaping up during the group stage.

By Chinmay Vaidya
England v New Zealand - 3rd Metro Bank ODI
Ben Stokes of England holds his left knee during the 3rd Metro Bank ODI between England and New Zealand at The Kia Oval on September 13, 2023 in London, England.
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The 2023 cricket World Cup is off and running, with 10 teams battling each other during a long group stage for a spot in the semifinal round. England are the reigning champions and will look to become the first non-host country to win this tournament since 2007, when Australia won their third title in a row in the West Indies.

Every team will play nine group stage games, and the top four teams will qualify for the semifinal round. Here’s a look at how the competition is shaping up in the group stage.

Group Stage

New Zealand, 1-0, 2 points

Afghanistan, 0-0, 0 points

Australia, 0-0, 0 points

Bangladesh, 0-0, 0 points

India, 0-0, 0 points

Netherlands, 0-0, 0 points

Pakistan, 0-0, 0 points

South Africa, 0-0, 0 points

Sri Lanka, 0-0, 0 points

England, 0-1, 0 points

Knockout round

Semifinal 1 - TBD vs. TBD

Semifinal 2 - TBD vs. TBD

Final - TBD vs. TBD

