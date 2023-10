Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Sanderson Farms Championship

The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship continues into Round 2 on Friday, October 6 at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. Since this is a PGA TOUR full field event, there will be a cut after 36 holes wrap up on Sunday, and only about half of the field will head into weekend play.

Ludvig Aberg, fresh off a Ryder Cup win, headlines the field as the favorite to win. Last year’s winner, Mackenzie Hughes, also joins the field in Jackson.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday.