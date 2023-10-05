Here’s how the public is betting Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 5

The Chicago Bears head to Maryland to take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. For the Bears, it’s looking like another lost season at 0-4 with the team staring down the No. 1 overall pick yet again. The Commanders almost pulled off an upset over the Eagles in Week 4 but sit at 2-2 on the season. Below we’re going to go over the betting splits on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bears-Commanders on TNF.

Thursday Night Football betting splits

Bears vs. Commanders

Spread: Commanders -6

Most of the handle and bets are coming in on Washington to cover in this contest. We’ve got 67% of the handle and 72% of the bets, to be exact. It’s tough to figure out Chicago at this point. The Bears were up big on the Broncos last week and blew that game. That could been super deflating heading into the short week on the road. Still, it isn’t like the Commanders are a juggernaut. Generally, it’s the home team we favor and the Commanders are pretty healthy entering this game. I’d lean with the public here.

Over/Under: 44.5

Most of the handle and bets are coming in on the over, which is somewhat surprising. We’ve seen TNF split on the over hitting and under hitting. So far the sequence is under, over, under, over. Going with that, clearly we need to back the under, right? Just kidding. Neither defense has played particularly well this season. We could see big chunk running plays but also both teams are prone to turnovers. I’d grab an in-game bet on the over/under if anything. This line scares me.

Moneyline: CHI +220, WAS -270

Again, the lean from the public is on the Commanders to win this game. There’s 74% of the handle and 77% of the bets on Washington. These teams are more even than Vegas is making the lines out to be. The Commanders needed a miracle to beat Denver a few weeks ago. Chicago should have won last week but collapsed on defense. It’s not like I’m running to grab the Bears ML but it wouldn’t shock anyone if they got their first win of the season. Two bad teams on TNF feels like a fade for me. I’d rather look at betting props but if you need to take a side on the ML, sprinkle Chicago?