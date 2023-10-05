Here’s which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 5

The Chicago Bears will travel to take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from FedEx Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on October 5, and will air on Prime Video.

Thursday Night Football: Week 5

Bears vs. Commanders

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Live Stream: Prime Video

Odds: Commanders -290, Bears +235, O/U 44

Heading into the season, there was some more hype for this game. The Bears made some big moves this offseason and were expected to be competitive. Washington felt like they were ready to take a step forward with Sam Howell as well. The Commanders are headed in the right direction. They sit at 2-2 but are coming off an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Howell seems to be the answer at quarterback and could have this team as a true NFC contender in the near future.

It’s hard to know when things will turn around for the Bears. After all the offseason hype, they’re having the most disappointing season one could imagine. Justin Fields has regressed from last season and they’re having a ton of internal issues with the team. Players are calling out coaches for their roles and the team seems to be at rock bottom. If they can't figure things out soon, we could see some changes with coaches and players.