Who are the Braves playing in the 2023 NLDS?

After setting the league on fire with one of the best offenses the sport has ever seen, the Atlanta Braves have spent the past few days enjoying their first-round bye and resting up ahead of the start of what they hope is a second title run in three years. The NL Wild Card round has wrapped, and Atlanta’s opponent in the NLDS is set — and it’s an all-too-familiar foe. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s Game 1.

Who will be Braves’ opponent in 2023 NLDS?

Here we go. Atlanta and the reigning NL champion Philadelphia Phillies, squaring off in the NLDS for the second straight year. The Phils had some ups and downs this year, but Citizens Bank Park remains a raucous place to play and they’re starting to look like the reigning NL champs. The Braves, meanwhile, will be motivated to get the bad taste of last season’s NLDS loss to Philly out of their mouths. The teams have yet to announced the pitching matchups for this weekend, but below is the full schedule for the Phillies-Braves series.

Phillies vs. Braves schedule

Game 1: Phillies at Braves, Saturday, Oct. 7, time TBD, TBS

Game 2: Phillies at Braves, Monday, Oct. 9, time TBD, TBS

Game 3: Braves at Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD, TBS

Game 4: Braves at Phillies, Thursday, Oct. 12, time TBD, TBS*

Game 5: Phillies at Braves, Saturday, Oct. 14, time TBD, TBS*

*if necessary