Who are the Phillies playing in the 2023 NLDS?

After making quick work of the Miami Marlins in the NL Wild Card round, the Philadelphia Phillies are moving on to the NLDS for the second straight year. And for the second straight year, they’ll be encountering an all-too-familiar foe. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s Game 1.

Who will be Phillies’ opponent in 2023 NLDS?

Here we go. Philly vs. the top-seeded, history-making Atlanta Braves, squaring off in the NLDS for the second straight year. The Phils had some ups and downs this year, but Citizens Bank Park remains a raucous place to play and they’re starting to look like the reigning NL champs. The Braves, meanwhile, had quite literally one of the best offenses the sport has ever seen, with two bonafide MVP candidates in Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson pacing them to the best record in baseball and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

As if this historic division rivalry needed any more juice, you know Atlanta will be motivated to get the bad taste of last season’s loss to Philly out of their mouths. The teams have yet to announced the pitching matchups for this weekend, but below is the full schedule for the Phillies-Braves series.

Phillies vs. Braves schedule

Game 1: Phillies at Braves, Saturday, Oct. 7, time TBD, TBS

Game 2: Phillies at Braves, Monday, Oct. 9, time TBD, TBS

Game 3: Braves at Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD, TBS

Game 4: Braves at Phillies, Thursday, Oct. 12, time TBD, TBS*

Game 5: Phillies at Braves, Saturday, Oct. 14, time TBD, TBS*

*if necessary