Who are the Dodgers playing in the 2023 NLDS?

After coasting to a 100-62 record and yet another NL West title, the Dodgers have been enjoying a richly-deserved week off to get rested and get healthy ahead of the NLDS. But with the NL Wild Card round coming to a close, who will Los Angeles be facing as they get their run at a World Series title underway? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who will be Dodgers’ opponent in 2023 NLDS?

Many assumed that this would be the Brewers, but instead L.A. will be facing a familiar foe: the division rival Diamondbacks, who rallied in back-to-back games in Milwaukee to pull off an unlikely sweep on the road. The Dodgers finished a whopping 16 games ahead of Arizona in the standings, but if any team knows the extent to which anything can happen when the calendar flips to October, it’s Clayton Kershaw and Co. The teams have yet to announced the pitching matchups for this weekend, but below is the full schedule for the Diamondbacks-Dodgers series.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers schedule

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 7, time TBD, TBS

Game 2: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 9, time TBD, TBS

Game 3: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD, TBS

Game 4: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, Thursday, Oct. 12, time TBD, TBS*

Game 5: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 14, time TBD, TBS*

*if necessary