Who are the Diamondbacks playing in the 2023 NLDS?

After an improbable road sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, the No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks now move on to their first Divisional series since getting swept by the Dodgers back in 2017. But who will Arizona be facing now that they’ve advanced?

Who will be Diamondbacks’ opponent in 2023 ALDS?

Surprise, surprise, it’s ... the Dodgers once again. Los Angeles earned a first-round bye and the two seed in the NL playoffs after coasting to a 100-62 record and an NL West title, finishing a whopping 16 games ahead of Arizona in the standings. The D-backs will likely once again find themselves as heavy underdogs, but they’re starting to get that devil magic vibe, and you never really know once October hits. The teams have yet to announced the pitching matchups for this weekend, but below is the full schedule for the Diamondbacks-Dodgers series.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers schedule

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 7, time TBD, TBS

Game 2: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 9, time TBD, TBS

Game 3: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD, TBS

Game 4: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, Thursday, Oct. 12, time TBD, TBS*

Game 5: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 14, time TBD, TBS*

*if necessary