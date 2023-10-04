Full schedule for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers in NL Divisional Series of 2023 MLB playoffs

For the first time since 2017, the Arizona Diamondbacks are advancing to the NLDS. The Snakes stunned the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round, rallying in back-to-back games to pull off an unlikely sweep on the road. Their reward? A showdown with the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers, who earned a first-round bye after coasting to a 100-62 record and an NL West title. The D-backs will likely once again find themselves as heavy underdogs, but they’re starting to get that devil magic vibe, and you never really know once October hits.

Below is the schedule for the Diamondbacks-Dodgers series.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers schedule

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 7, time TBD, TBS

Game 2: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 9, time TBD, TBS

Game 3: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD, TBS

Game 4: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, Thursday, Oct. 12, time TBD, TBS*

Game 5: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 14, time TBD, TBS*

*if necessary