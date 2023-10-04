 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full schedule for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers in NL Divisional Series of 2023 MLB playoffs

We go over the dates and times for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers in the NL Divisional Series round.

By Chris Landers
Enrique Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers high-fives Mookie Betts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning at Oracle Park on October 1, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

For the first time since 2017, the Arizona Diamondbacks are advancing to the NLDS. The Snakes stunned the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round, rallying in back-to-back games to pull off an unlikely sweep on the road. Their reward? A showdown with the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers, who earned a first-round bye after coasting to a 100-62 record and an NL West title. The D-backs will likely once again find themselves as heavy underdogs, but they’re starting to get that devil magic vibe, and you never really know once October hits.

Below is the schedule for the Diamondbacks-Dodgers series.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers schedule

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 7, time TBD, TBS
Game 2: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, Monday, Oct. 9, time TBD, TBS
Game 3: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD, TBS
Game 4: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, Thursday, Oct. 12, time TBD, TBS*
Game 5: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, Saturday, Oct. 14, time TBD, TBS*

*if necessary

