Cinderella Diamondbacks rally again to sweep Brewers, punch ticket to NLDS

In Game 1 of their NL Wild Card series against the favored Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks stayed patient against an elite righty before finally breaking through to erase an early deficit and steal a win. In Game 2 on Wednesday night, with a spot in the NLDS on the line, they just decided to run that entire script back.

Once again, Arizona found itself trailing early against a hard-throwing right-hander, this time Freddy Peralta rather than Corbin Burnes. And once again, the D-backs found a way to stay within striking distance — and then pounced the moment they got the opportunity, taking the lead with a three-run fifth and never looking back en route to a 5-2 win. The improbable sweep continues an improbable season for Arizona, which entered 2023 without much of any expectation and now finds itself in the Divisional round for the first time since 2017.

Much like Tuesday night, it wasn’t a particularly auspicious start. Brewers righty Freddy Peralta was electric to open the game, carrying a no-hitter into the fifth, while a desperate Milwaukee team came out swinging and scratched across top runs in the bottom of the first against Arizona ace Zac Gallen. Milwaukee had Gallen on the ropes all night, but for the second consecutive game, they couldn’t bust open the floodgates, managing just those two runs despite five hits and three walks over the righty’s six innings of work.

That left the door open for the D-backs — and again, much like Tuesday, they’d eventually take advantage. A homer in the fifth from light-hitting center fielder Alek Thomas cut the deficit in half, but it was small ball that would swing the game in Arizona’s direction. Four hits, two walks and a wild pitch drove Peralta from the game and led to four-spot in the top of the sixth, totally flipping the game on its head.

From there, the Snakes’ bullpen — a roller-coaster ride all year — was brilliant for the second straight night, firing three shutout innings to preserve the lead. There were some dice moments along the way, to be sure — Milwaukee loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and put two on in the ninth — but deadline acquisition Paul Sewald slammed the door to send Arizona on the NLDS.

A matchup with the powerhouse Dodgers awaits, one in which Arizona will surely once again find themselves as heavy underdogs. It’s not hard to see why: The pitching staff remains full of question marks behind Gallen and Merrill Kelly, and the former won’t be able to go until Game 2 at the earliest but likely Game 3. But as the team’s recent mantra says, October is all about embracing the chaos. No one has done that better than the D-backs, a team seemingly immune to cracking under the postseason pressure, and they’re going to make Los Angeles earn their spot in the NLCS. First pitch of Game 1 from Dodger Stadium is set for Saturday, Oct. 7.