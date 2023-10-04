England vs. New Zealand: Picks, predictions, how to watch 2023 World Cup match

The 2023 cricket World Cup will begin with a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, with England taking on New Zealand. These squads remain largely unchanged from that final four years ago, where England won on a boundary count tiebreaker after 50 overs each and a Super Over couldn’t separate the two sides. Both are considered contenders for this year’s title, although England have a much deeper unit and possess better recent form.

The match begins at 5:30 a.m. ET and can be watched on Willow TV. If you aren’t in front of a TV, you can catch the action online at willow.tv with a subscriber login.

England vs. New Zealand

Date: Thursday, October 5

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: willow.tv

Odds, picks & predictions

England: -220

New Zealand: +170

Moneyline pick: England -220

There’s some bad injury news right off the bat for both teams. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes (although he wasn’t expected to bowl much in this competition) is unlikely to play, but England have enough depth to replace him. New Zealand will be without legendary batsman Kane Williamson and veteran bowler Tim Southee as both recover from injuries. The Blackcaps are definitely impacted more on this front, since it’s nearly impossible to replace Williamson’s production.

England have mastered limited overs cricket in the last six years, dominating the one-day and T20 formats en route to two World Cup wins. However, they have faltered at times in massive ways. New Zealand are unlikely to rack up a ton of runs, but they are the more consistent side and tend to play well fundamentally. Unfortunately, there are just too many stars on this English team and Williamson is a big loss. I’ll take the defending champions to start the group stage off on the right foot with a win.