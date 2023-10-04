Twins ride more great pitching to first playoff series win in two decades

If, before the postseason got underway, you were asked to envision how the Minnesota Twins might go deep into October, chances are your answer would look a lot like the last two days at Target Field. After silencing the Toronto Blue Jays’ bats on Tuesday, Minnesota’s pitching was the star again in Game 2, as Sonny Gray and five relievers combined on a 2-0 shutout to punch the Twins’ ticket to the ALDS — and clinch their first playoff series victory since 2002.

For Toronto, the headlines will almost certainly focus on John Schneider’s decision to pull Jose Berrios in the bottom of the fourth, a pitching change that will be second-guessed and dissected all winter long (and could even cost the embattled Schneider his job). Berrios was rolling through the first three innings, matching Gray zero for zero. He issued a walk to lead off the fourth, but at 47 pitches, there was no reason to think he was coming out of the game — until Schneider hopped out of the dugout and signaled for lefty Yusei Kikuchi.

In a vacuum, you can understand the logic; Berrios was about to face two of Minnesota’s best lefties, Max Kepler and Alex Kirilloff, for the second time, with very little margin for error given how well Gray was pitching on the other side. One mistake could wind up costing Toronto the game and their season, so why not bring in the lefty Kikuchi — who’s been very solid for the Jays all year — and utilize the platoon advantage?

You can probably guess what happened next: Kepler singled and pinch-hitter Donovan Solano drew a walk to load the bases, leaving Kikuchi now in a tough spot against righty Carlos Correa — a righty that Kikuchi had to face due to MLB’s three batter minimum rule. Correa came through with his biggest moment so far as a Twin, driving in two runs with a single back up the middle.

That turned out to be all Gray and Minnesota’s bullpen needed. Making his first postseason appearance since his time with the Yankees back in 2017, Gray wasn’t quite at his sharpest this afternoon. His curveball and slider showed up when he needed it, though, allowing him to slither out of a couple of jams despite allowing five hits and two walks over his five innings of work. Toronto put two or more men on in three of those five frames, but as was the case on Tuesday, they just couldn’t come up with the big hit they needed.

The biggest of those missed opportunities came in the top of the fifth, when a walk, a single and a wild pitch put the tying run in scoring position with two outs for Toronto’s best hitter, Bo Bichette. It seemed like the at-bat that would decide the game ... until Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got abruptly picked off second base, ending the threat and sending Target Field into a frenzy.

The Jays also loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, only for Matt Chapman to bang into an inning-ending double play. For Toronto, the headlines will certainly focus on Schneider’s fateful pitching change, and it certainly smacks of overthinking and predetermining strategy in a critical spot. But to be clear, that’s not what cost the Blue Jays their season — what cost them their season is a lineup that had been inconsistent all year long failing to show up when it matters most. Yes, Berrios should’ve been given a longer leash, but in the end Toronto’s pitching staff more than held up their end of the bargain. They needed Guerrero Jr., Bichette, George Springer, Matt Chapman and Co. to live up to their reputations, and that didn’t happen this week.

The Twins entered this Wild Card series boasting as much pitching depth as anyone in the postseason field, with more starters than they had available slots (Gray, Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Kenta Maeda) and a cavalcade of fire-breathing relievers headlined by Jhoan Duran. Offensive questions still remain — Minnesota scored just five runs across these two wins, after all — but one thing is for certain: Those arms are going to keep this team in just about every game.

They’re going to need it because, the reigning champion Houston Astros — who eliminated the Twins from their last postseason appearance back in 2020 — await in the ALDS. Game 1 from Minute Maid Park is set for Saturday, Oct. 7, and something tells us that Correa can’t wait.