Who are the Twins playing in the 2023 ALDS?

A day after snapping their 18-game postseason losing streak, the Minnesota Twins snapped their 21-year postseason series losing streak, dispatching the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of their Wild Card series to move on to the ALDS. It’ll be Minnesota’s first trip to the Divisional round since 2019. But who will the Twins be facing now that they’re moving on? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who will be Twins’ opponent in 2023 ALDS?

Minnesota draws the second-seeded Houston Astros in the ALDS, who earned a first-round bye after snatching the AL West from the Rangers on the final day of the regular season. In addition to the intrigue of Carlos Correa returning to his old stomping grounds, the Twins will be looking for a measure of revenge: The last time they made the postseason, back in 2020, they were eliminated by none other than ... the Astros, who dispatched Minnesota in two games in that year’s Wild Card round. The teams have yet to announced the pitching matchups for this weekend, but below is the full schedule for the Twins-Astros series.

Twins vs. Astros schedule

Game 1: Twins at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 7, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 2: Twins at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 8, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Astros at Twins, Tuesday, Oct. 10, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 4: Astros at Twins, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

Game 5: Twins at Astros, Friday, Oct. 13, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

*if necessary