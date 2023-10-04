Who are the Astros playing in the 2023 ALDS?

After snatching the AL West from the Texas Rangers on the final day of the regular season, the Houston Astros have been enjoying a richly-deserved week off as they await the start of the 2023 ALDS. But who will the ‘Stros be facing in that series? The AL Wild Card round has wrapped up, and Houston’s opponent has finally been revealed. Here’s everything you need to know.

Who will be Astros’ opponent in 2023 ALDS?

Houston draws the Minnesota Twins in the Divisional round. Minnesota dispatched the Toronto Blue Jays in their best-of-three Wild Card series, allowing just one run across two games. The Twins will be looking for a measure of revenge: The last time they made the postseason, back in 2020, they were eliminated by none other than ... the Astros, who dispatched Minnesota in two games in that year’s Wild Card round. The teams have yet to announced the pitching matchups for this weekend, but below is the full schedule for the Twins-Astros series.

Twins vs. Astros schedule

Game 1: Twins at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 7, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 2: Twins at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 8, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Astros at Twins, Tuesday, Oct. 10, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 4: Astros at Twins, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

Game 5: Twins at Astros, Friday, Oct. 13, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

*if necessary