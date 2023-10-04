 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full schedule for Twins vs. Astros in AL Divisional Series of 2023 MLB playoffs

We go over the dates and times for Twins vs. Astros in the AL Divisional Series round.

By Chris Landers
Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros bats during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Astros defeated the Diamondbacks 8-1. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

For the first time since 2002, the Minnesota Twins have won a postseason series. Minnesota shut down the Toronto Blue Jays in a sweep of their best-of-three AL Wild Card series. Next up: a showdown with the No. 2 Houston Astros in the ALDS. Houston earned a first-round bye with a remarkable final-week rally, snatching the AL West from the rival Texas Rangers on the season’s final day. It’ll be fascinating to watch this star-studded Houston lineup go up against a Twins squad that has as much starting pitching depth as anyone and comes up riding a wave of momentum.

Below is the schedule for the Twins-Astros series.

Twins vs. Astros schedule

Game 1: Twins at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 7, time TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 2: Twins at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 8, time TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 3: Astros at Twins, Tuesday, Oct. 10, time TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 4: Astros at Twins, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD, FOX/FS1*
Game 5: Twins at Astros, Friday, Oct. 13, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

*if necessary

