Full schedule for Twins vs. Astros in AL Divisional Series of 2023 MLB playoffs

For the first time since 2002, the Minnesota Twins have won a postseason series. Minnesota shut down the Toronto Blue Jays in a sweep of their best-of-three AL Wild Card series. Next up: a showdown with the No. 2 Houston Astros in the ALDS. Houston earned a first-round bye with a remarkable final-week rally, snatching the AL West from the rival Texas Rangers on the season’s final day. It’ll be fascinating to watch this star-studded Houston lineup go up against a Twins squad that has as much starting pitching depth as anyone and comes up riding a wave of momentum.

Below is the schedule for the Twins-Astros series.

Twins vs. Astros schedule

Game 1: Twins at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 7, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 2: Twins at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 8, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Astros at Twins, Tuesday, Oct. 10, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 4: Astros at Twins, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

Game 5: Twins at Astros, Friday, Oct. 13, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

*if necessary