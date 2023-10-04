Who are the Orioles playing in the 2023 ALDS?

After posting an AL-best 101-61 record in the regular season, the Baltimore Orioles have been enjoying a richly-deserved week off as they await the start of the 2023 ALDS. But who will the O’s be facing in that series? The AL Wild Card round has wrapped up, and Baltimore’s opponent has finally been revealed. Here’s everything you need to know.

Who will be Orioles’ opponent in 2023 ALDS?

The Texas Rangers will be headed to Camden Yards for Game 1 on Saturday. Texas appeared to be taking on water in late September, losing the AL West to the Astros on the final day of the season and dropping all the way to the fifth seed of the AL bracket, but they outscored Tampa 11-0 over two games at Tropicana Field this week for a commanding sweep. These two teams split the season series, with Baltimore taking two of three in Arlington in April and Texas answering back with a series win in Baltimore in late May. The teams have yet to announced the pitching matchups for this weekend, but below is the full schedule for the Rangers-Orioles series.

Rangers vs. Orioles schedule

Game 1: Rangers at Orioles, Saturday, Oct. 7, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX/FS1

Game 2: Rangers at Orioles, Sunday, Oct. 8, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Orioles at Rangers, Tuesday, Oct. 10, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 4: Orioles at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

Game 5: Rangers at Orioles, Friday, Oct. 13, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

*if necessary