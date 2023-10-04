Who are the Rangers playing in the 2023 ALDS?

After blasting the Rays in the AL Wild Card round, the No. 5 Texas Rangers now move on to their first Divisional series since getting swept by the Blue Jays back in 2016. But who will Texas be facing?

Who will be Rangers’ opponent in 2023 ALDS?

Texas’ tour of the AL East will continue, but this time the competition is ratcheting up: The top-seeded Baltimore Orioles, winners of 101 games in the regular season, await the Rangers at Camden Yards in the ALDS. The Rangers split the season series with the O’s, with Baltimore taking two of three in Arlington in April and Texas answering back with a series win in Baltimore in late May. The teams have yet to announced the pitching matchups for this weekend, but below is the full schedule for the Rangers-Orioles series.

Rangers vs. Orioles schedule

Game 1: Rangers at Orioles, Saturday, Oct. 7, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX/FS1

Game 2: Rangers at Orioles, Sunday, Oct. 8, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Orioles at Rangers, Tuesday, Oct. 10, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 4: Orioles at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

Game 5: Rangers at Orioles, Friday, Oct. 13, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

*if necessary