Full schedule for Rangers vs. Orioles in AL Divisional Series of 2023 MLB playoffs

After blasting the Rays in the AL Wild Card round, the No. 5 Texas Rangers now move on to take on the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles in the AL Divisional Round of the 2023 MLB playoffs. Texas appeared to be taking on water in late September, losing the AL West to the Astros on the final day of the season and dropping all the way to the fifth seed of the AL bracket, but they outscored Tampa 11-0 over two games at Tropicana Field this week for a commanding sweep. Baltimore, meanwhile, has been resting up at home after posting a league-best 101-61 record in the regular season. Below is the schedule for the Rangers-Orioles series.

Rangers vs. Orioles schedule

Game 1: Rangers at Orioles, Saturday, Oct. 7, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX/FS1

Game 2: Rangers at Orioles, Sunday, Oct. 8, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Orioles at Rangers, Tuesday, Oct. 10, time TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 4: Orioles at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

Game 5: Rangers at Orioles, Friday, Oct. 13, time TBD, FOX/FS1*

*if necessary