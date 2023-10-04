Watch new episodes of ThomaHawk with Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins

Former NFL teammates and best friends Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins are getting the band back together, rebooting their hit podcast as a weekly hour-long show exclusively on DraftKings Network.

Premiering TODAY, with new episodes following every subsequent Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, ThomaHawk is a one-stop shop for NFL insights, pop culture takes and a touch of bromance. With past guests including Saquon Barkley, Dak Prescott, Richard Sherman, and many more, the latest iteration of the program will also regularly feature special guests in addition to the dynamic duo of Thomas and Hawkins.

In a previous interview with Forbes, Thomas weighed in on what exactly makes ThomaHawk such a compelling and successful program, saying, “It’s our willingness to pull back the curtain as players on different topics. It seems like people enjoy that. Hawk has a really good way of giving listeners the feeling they’re sitting next to two friends at the bar shooting the breeze about everything. I think we just have fun.”

Of course, as a 10-time pro bowler and 2023 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his incredible career as a standout offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns, Thomas brings more than his share of credibility and experience to the table too.

Don't forget to tune in to new episodes of ThomaHawk every Wednesday starting today, October 4. You can catch the show and all of DraftKings Network programming on the Roku Channel, Xumo Play, Samsung TV Plus and right here on DKNetwork.com!

Watch ThomaHawk every Wednesday on the Roku Channel, Xumo Play, Samsung TV Plus and DraftKingsNetwork.com at 4 p.m. ET. The show will also be available via audio on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Joe Thomas on X at @joethomas73 and Andrew Hawkins X at @hawk.

