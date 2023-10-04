Report: WNBA set to add Bay Area franchise with play beginning in 2025

The WNBA is expanding for the first time since 2008, with the league set to announce the addition of a franchise in the Bay Area on Thursday, October 5. The team will begin playing games in the 2025 season and will be managed by the ownership group of the Golden State Warriors. The WNBA franchise, which has yet to be named, will play games at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

BREAKING: The @WNBA will announce tomorrow, Oct. 5, that the Bay Area is set to get an expansion team. Play will start in 2025. First time the W has expanded since 2008.



With @JeffZillgitt: https://t.co/Hq5Dl0mqne — Lindsay Schnell (@Lindsay_Schnell) October 4, 2023

The Bay Area has not previously had a WNBA team and this is a big step for a league that has seen franchises fold since inauguration. Only four of the original eight franchises in the league still remain today, though the league has grown overall to 12 teams since it began play.

A team in the Bay Area would mean 13 in the league, which is potentially a tricky number when it comes to logistics for the postseason and scheduling. We’ll see if the league continues to add teams.