Deebo Samuel to get limited practice Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday Night Football this week as they look to continue their winning streak. Last week star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was active despite dealing with ribs and knee issues. Samuel played regular snaps, but wasn’t targeted.

Samuel is still dealing with those same issues, but will get in a limited practice on Wednesday.

#49ers today (from coach KS) ahead of Sunday night game vs. #Cowboys



Limited

WR Jauan Jennings (shin)

WR Deebo Samuel (knee, ribs)



Not practicing:

CB Charvarius Ward (heel)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

G/C Jon Felicano (concussion) — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Samuel didn’t practice last Wednesday, so this is a step in the right direction. He also played his full snaps last week, so he can’t be too hindered by the injuries. The lack of targets were concerning, but he did get three carries in which he gained just six yards. It would be good to see him get a full practice in this week before facing the tough Cowboys defense.