Deebo Samuel to get limited practice Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Cowboys

Deebo Samuel continues to deal with ribs and knee injuries as he prepares for the Cowboys on Sunday night.

By DKNetworkStaff
Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers lines up during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday Night Football this week as they look to continue their winning streak. Last week star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was active despite dealing with ribs and knee issues. Samuel played regular snaps, but wasn’t targeted.

Samuel is still dealing with those same issues, but will get in a limited practice on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Samuel didn’t practice last Wednesday, so this is a step in the right direction. He also played his full snaps last week, so he can’t be too hindered by the injuries. The lack of targets were concerning, but he did get three carries in which he gained just six yards. It would be good to see him get a full practice in this week before facing the tough Cowboys defense.

