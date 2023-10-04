 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Cowboys

Elijah Mitchell is still dealing with a knee injury. We discuss what that means for Week 5.

By Teddy Ricketson
Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the NFL season. The 49ers offense has been one of the best in the league through the first month. They have been led by running back Christian McCaffrey, who rarely comes off the field. Part of that reason could be that backup RB Elijah Mitchell has been dealing with a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Mitchell’s fantasy football value has been stunted since the 49ers acquired CMC. He rarely gets work unless the starting running back needs a breather or is banged up. Mitchell is a great handcuff but is stunted by a lack of work when the starter is healthy. You would have to be in a massive league to think of playing Mitchell, and with the way he is starting this week, you may wan to already be planning for a different option.

