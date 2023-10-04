49ers RB Elijah Mitchell not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 of the NFL season. The 49ers offense has been one of the best in the league through the first month. They have been led by running back Christian McCaffrey, who rarely comes off the field. Part of that reason could be that backup RB Elijah Mitchell has been dealing with a knee injury.

Pre-practice Wednesday injury report via #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan:



No practice

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

CB Charvarius Ward

OL Jon Feliciano (concussion)



Limited

WR Deebo Samuel (knee/ribs)

WR Jauan Jennings (shin) — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 4, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 5

Mitchell’s fantasy football value has been stunted since the 49ers acquired CMC. He rarely gets work unless the starting running back needs a breather or is banged up. Mitchell is a great handcuff but is stunted by a lack of work when the starter is healthy. You would have to be in a massive league to think of playing Mitchell, and with the way he is starting this week, you may wan to already be planning for a different option.