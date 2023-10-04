It’s hard to justify the existence and faith parables of ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

Remaking or even deciding to continue the story of one of the most iconic horror films ever made would always be an uphill battle. The Exorcist has coincidently just turned 50 and continues to be a litmus test in which we still measure possession films. What happens when unshakable pillars of faith run against the pure embodiment of evil and a child’s life hangs in the balance? This and many of the iconic images of set pieces shake up audiences.

It’s not that David Gordon Green doesn’t have somewhat of a pedigree in working with a storied horror franchise (he just got done with a trilogy of Halloween films); it’s more so The Exorcist: Believer having a lot of characters it has to service and ideas to present about the power of spiritual perseverance. It either doesn’t effectively justify what it’s trying to say, or the weight of servicing both classic and newer stories doesn’t service the plights of what the people go through. To combat the ultimate evil of the devil, you can’t just repeat mantras and wellness retreat away. It takes some serious firepower, as we have seen with other films (scriptures, holy water. You get the whole deal). The writing team of Green, Scott Teems, and Danny McBride want to show a coalition of religions can co-exist, but manages to shy away from solving the film’s ultimate problem.

The call to widen the scope is heard later, but The Exorcist: Believer begins with a singular story. Photographer Victor (Leslie Odom Jr.) is on vacation in Haiti with his pregnant wife, Sorenne (Tracey Graves). As he’s taking into the sights, a local boy takes Sorenne for her upcoming newborn to be blessed by Haitian spiritualists. Unfortunately, a huge earthquake happens, and Sorenne sustains horrible injuries. Victor then has to make a choice – either he chooses to save his wife or the baby.

The answer to that lingers as we fast forward thirteen years later. A now teenage Angela (Lidya Jewett) longs for some connection to the mother she’s never met. Victor might be a tad overprotective, but it’s due to what’s happened in the past. Despite that, he allows Angela to hang out with a friend, Katherine (Olivia Marcum), after school. They both go into the woods to do some ritual for Angela to get in touch with her mother’s spirit. But from previous horror lore, that’s bad news messing with magic you don’t understand. Angela and Katherine go missing for days, sending Victor and Katherine’s church-going parents, Miranda (Jennifer Nettles) and Tony (Norbert Leo Butz), into a justifiable frenzy.

Believer does try to introduce some tension between the two families based on how deep they are in their faith. Victor has all but abandoned it, and Miranda and Tony stick to the script as church-going people. Unexpectantly, both girls are found in a random barn without remembering what happened. As they go through their hospital evaluations, it’s apparent something is very wrong, and if you’ve seen any of the previous Exorcist films, you know where this is going.

Mostly, Believer follows the original template, while being progressively less scary than its predecessor. Lights turn on and off, the girls suddenly appear out of nowhere, and scenes are made during regular Sunday church service. As the girls become more entranced by the demonic force, they even say phrases from the previous original film. Things go downhill fast, and the parents have to call on reinforcements. This comes in the form of a former nun turned nurse, Ann (Ann Dowd), Catholic priest Father Maddox (E.J. Bonilla), Haitian spiritual practitioner Dr. Beehibe (Okwui Okpokwasili), and even Chris MacNeil ( a returning and relatively underutilized Ellen Burstyn). It’s a superfriends coalition, if you will – coming together to combat a dual dose of malefic problems.

For all the efforts Believer exerts in trying not to go down the conventional path, everything builds up to the ultimate exorcism showdown. It’s ultimately where much of what Gordon is trying to achieve falls apart. You are left wondering why the film trips over itself, bringing all these religious influences together as a form of uniformity only to try to complicate matters in who it works for. If anything, Believer concerns itself with a resolution for one character in mind (after putting them through the progressive ringer for something they couldn’t control). It doesn’t feel like a consequence of things happening, but more a hanging outlier to be revisited later.

The performances from Odom Jr., Dowd, and Jewett are strong, but could have been elevated more if the story was in service to the emotions they are asked to show. Two young children are going through a horrifying stigmata event, and Believer’s message is to have faith through it all – something that never feels right or as deep as the film intends to be.