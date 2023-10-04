Champions League 2023-24 standings after Matchday 2

Matchday 2 of the 2023-24 Champions League group stage is in the books and we saw some surprising results, headlined by Newcastle dominating Paris Saint-Germain, Lens shocking Arsenal and Galatasaray beating Manchester United. Bayern Munich needed some late heroics to defeat FC Copenhagen, while Lazio got a late winner over Celtic. Benfica, the favorite to win Group D, find themselves in last place after two matches.

Here’s a look at the full standings after Matchday 2. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16.

Group A

Bayern Munich, 2-0-0, 6 points

Galatasaray, 1-1-0, 4 points

FC Copenhagen, 0-1-1, 1 point

Manchester United, 0-0-2, 0 points

Group B

Lens, 1-1-0, 4 points

Arsenal, 1-0-1, 3 points

Sevilla, 0-2-0, 2 points

PSV Eindhoven, 0-1-1, 1 point

Group C

Real Madrid, 2-0-0, 6 points

Napoli, 1-0-1, 3 points

SC Braga, 1-0-1, 3 points

Union Berlin, 0-0-2, 0 points

Group D

Real Sociedad, 1-1-0, 4 points

Inter Milan, 1-1-0, 4 points

RB Salzburg, 1-0-1, 3 points

Benfica, 0-0-2, 0 points

Group E

Atletico Madrid, 1-1-0, 4 points

Lazio, 1-1-0, 4 points

Feyenoord, 1-0-1, 3 points

Celtic, 0-0-2, 0 points

Group F

Newcastle United, 1-1-0, 4 points

Paris Saint-Germain, 1-0-1, 3 points

AC Milan, 0-2-0, 2 points

Borussia Dortmund, 0-1-1, 1 point

Group G

Manchester City, 2-0-0, 6 points

RB Leipzig, 1-0-1, 3 points

Crvena Zvezda, 0-1-1, 1 point

Young Boys, 0-1-1, 1 point

Group H

Barcelona, 2-0-0, 6 points

FC Porto, 1-0-1, 3 points

Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-0-1, 3 points

Antwerp FC, 0-0-2, 0 points