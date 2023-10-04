Champions League 2023-24 standings after Matchday 2

Matchday 2 of the 2023-24 Champions League group stage is in the books and we saw some surprising results, headlined by Newcastle dominating Paris Saint-Germain, Lens shocking Arsenal and Galatasaray beating Manchester United. Bayern Munich needed some late heroics to defeat FC Copenhagen, while Lazio got a late winner over Celtic. Benfica, the favorite to win Group D, find themselves in last place after two matches.
Here’s a look at the full standings after Matchday 2. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16.
Group A
Bayern Munich, 2-0-0, 6 points
Galatasaray, 1-1-0, 4 points
FC Copenhagen, 0-1-1, 1 point
Manchester United, 0-0-2, 0 points
Group B
Lens, 1-1-0, 4 points
Arsenal, 1-0-1, 3 points
Sevilla, 0-2-0, 2 points
PSV Eindhoven, 0-1-1, 1 point
Group C
Real Madrid, 2-0-0, 6 points
Napoli, 1-0-1, 3 points
SC Braga, 1-0-1, 3 points
Union Berlin, 0-0-2, 0 points
Group D
Real Sociedad, 1-1-0, 4 points
Inter Milan, 1-1-0, 4 points
RB Salzburg, 1-0-1, 3 points
Benfica, 0-0-2, 0 points
Group E
Atletico Madrid, 1-1-0, 4 points
Lazio, 1-1-0, 4 points
Feyenoord, 1-0-1, 3 points
Celtic, 0-0-2, 0 points
Group F
Newcastle United, 1-1-0, 4 points
Paris Saint-Germain, 1-0-1, 3 points
AC Milan, 0-2-0, 2 points
Borussia Dortmund, 0-1-1, 1 point
Group G
Manchester City, 2-0-0, 6 points
RB Leipzig, 1-0-1, 3 points
Crvena Zvezda, 0-1-1, 1 point
Young Boys, 0-1-1, 1 point
Group H
Barcelona, 2-0-0, 6 points
FC Porto, 1-0-1, 3 points
Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-0-1, 3 points
Antwerp FC, 0-0-2, 0 points