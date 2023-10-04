Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee picks, best bets for Week 6 matchup

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in a Conference USA matchup in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 4, and the game will air on ESPNU.

Jacksonville State (4-1, 2-0 CUSA) grabbed an overtime win over Sam Houston in Week 5. They put up 14 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game and force OT. Gamecocks QB Logan Smothers passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Malik Jackson had 129 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Gamecocks’ sole loss this season has been against Coastal Carolina, and they’re looking like a top contender for the C-USA championship.

Middle Tennessee (1-4, 0-1 CUSA) put up a strong performance against Colorado State in Week 4, but sputtered out against Western Kentucky in Week 5. In the 31-10 loss, Blue Raiders quarterback Nicholas Vattiato threw two interceptions and no touchdowns. The Blue Raiders’ only win this year has been against Murray State.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

MTSU: 118 overall, 123 offense, 98 defense

Jacksonville State: 97 overall, 107 offense, 85 defense

Injury update

MTSU

N/A

Jacksonville State

RB Ron Wiggins - Out (chest)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

MTSU: 1-4 ATS

Jacksonville State: 2-1 ATS

Total in 2023

MTSU: Over 2-3

Jacksonville State: Over 0-3

Team Pace (through Week 4)

MTSU: 2.31 plays per minute of offense

Jacksonville State: 2.62 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: MTSU -3.5

Total: 52

Moneyline: MTSU -175, Jacksonville State +145

Weather

77° F, Cloudy, 0% chance of rain, 2 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee

Jacksonville State +3.5

I’m surprised to see a 1-4 team favored above a 4-1 team, though MTSU has had more Power 5 matchups than Jacksonville State. But this Gamecocks team has been rolling through their Conference-USA opponents, while Middle Tennessee is fresh off a beatdown from Western Kentucky last week. I’m going with the underdogs here.