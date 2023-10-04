Worst TE matchups for fantasy football in Week 5

Tight ends are the toughest position to roster in fantasy, and this week is no exception. With starting options David Njoku, Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Cade Otton and Noah Fant on a bye and Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), Tyler Higbee (thumb), Luke Musgrave (head), Juwan Johnson (calf) injured, it can be slim pickings this week in fantasy. That said, not every matchup is built the same; here are three to avoid.

Fantasy football, Week 5: Worst TE Matchups

Kylen Granson vs. Titans

Granson has been a buzzy fantasy name this week after a five-target day against the Rams, but he enters this week with a horrible matchup against the Titans. Not only is he in a timeshare with three different tight ends, but he also will be going against a Titans defense that has a rangy linebacking corp. Stay away from Granson this week.

Zach Ertz vs. Bengals

At this point in his career, Ertz is a ‘catch the ball and fall guy and holds almost no value after the catch. While he had six receptions for 53 yards against the 49ers, Ertz is going against a Bengals defense that has given up an average of 207.3 passing yards this season.

Darren Waller vs. Dolphins

Boy, what a bust Waller has been. He has a strong matchup on paper against the Dolphins, but I wouldn’t feel comfortable starting him after he only produced 21 yards on three catches against the Seahawks. He’s gone over 36 yards receiving just once and has yet to find the end zone this season, and should probably be on your bench until Daniel Jones figures things out.