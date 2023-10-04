Worst WR matchups for fantasy football in Week 5

The wide receiver position has evolved into one of the more critical pieces to an offense not only in the NFL but within fantasy football leagues as well. Having a star wideout can turn the tide in your favor on a given week, while an under-the-radar flex could propel you to the postseason. That type of dynamic was on display last week, as the top five wide receivers were all rostered in more than 80% of leagues (Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, Nico Collins, Puca Nucua and Justin Jefferson), while the sixth wide receiver (Michael Wilson) was rostered in 6% of leagues.

With that in mind, here are some wide receiver matchups to consider staying away from this week.

Fantasy football, Week 5: Worst WR Matchups

DeVonta Smith vs. Los Angeles Rams

Analysis

Smith’s production has taken a dip lately thanks to A.J. Brown, and he’ll be going against a Rams defense that gives up just 184.8 passing yards per game. While Smith had 78 yards last week, he only had 28 in the week prior.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Dallas Cowboys

There’s no denying Aiyuk’s talent (he’s had 100 yards in two of the three games he’s played in this season), but the 49ers will be going against a Cowboys team that has the second-best passing defense in the league. If Brock Purdy struggles then 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan could turn his focus towards finding creative ways to get Deebo Samuel the ball, which could leave Aiyuk on the outside looking in.

Tee Higgins vs. Arizona Cardinals

This is a great matchup on paper, as Higgins and the Bengals get a winnable game against the Cardinals. But that doesn’t account for Higgins being banged up, as the fourth-year wideout broke a rib last week and will attempt to play through it against the Cardinals. Higgins is worth staying away from (if he plays), as the Cardinals have only allowed one receiving touchdown to wide receivers this season.